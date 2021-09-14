LIVE STREAM -

Taylor Swift's billionaire status stands out among her financial peers from the business community who are often scrutinized for their extreme wealth. Swift became a self-made billionaire because of her unparalleled talent, relentless work ethic, and passionate support from millions of fans. If Swift's fortune is because of these factors, isn’t it a desirable and inspiring outcome? Those who agree would point to philosopher Robert Nozick, who says if someone acquires wealth through just means without violating others' rights, they are entitled to the rewards of their labor. However, philosophers with an opposing view are concerned about whether any individual, including Swift, should be able to amass such fortunes. To them, every billionaire created is a policy failure and they tend to prioritize equality of outcomes versus equality of opportunity. They question the fairness of a system that permits vast wealth accumulation and argue that luck and systemic advantages often play a role and in some cases, involve exploitation.

With this background, we debate the question: Does Taylor Swift Deserve Her Billion Dollar Fortune?