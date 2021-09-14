FEATURED DEBATE

Has Citizens United Undermined Democracy?

In a high-stakes presidential election year, in partnership with the Newt and Jo Minow Debate Series at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, Open to Debate is taking a look at more than a decade of the Citizens United Supreme Court case. The 2010 landmark decision that ruled the free speech clause of the First Amendment prohibits the government from restricting independent expenditures for political communications by corporations, including nonprofits, labor unions, and other associations, changed the landscape of political spending in the U.S. This gave rise to Super PACS and an increase in election campaign spending. Since then, there have been questions…

February 21, 2024
LEARN MORE
Francesca Procaccini

FOR THE MOTION

Francesca Procaccini
Assistant Professor of Law at Vanderbilt University Law School
Ciara Torres-Spelliscy

FOR THE MOTION

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy
Professor of Law at Stetson University
Eric Wang

AGAINST THE MOTION

Eric Wang
Partner at The Gober Group; pro bono Senior Fellow at the Institute for Free Speech
Floyd Abrams

AGAINST THE MOTION

Floyd Abrams
Senior Counsel at Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP

FEATURED DEBATE

February 21, 2024
LEARN MORE

Has Citizens United Undermined Democracy?

In a high-stakes presidential election year, in partnership with the Newt and Jo Minow Debate Series at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, Open to Debate is taking a look at more than a decade of the Citizens United Supreme Court case. The 2010 landmark decision that ruled the free speech clause of the First Amendment prohibits the government from restricting independent expenditures for political communications by corporations, including nonprofits, labor unions, and other associations, changed the landscape of political spending in the U.S. This gave rise to Super PACS and an increase in election campaign spending. Since then, there have been questions…

Francesca Procaccini

FOR THE MOTION

Francesca Procaccini
Assistant Professor of Law at Vanderbilt University Law School
Ciara Torres-Spelliscy

FOR THE MOTION

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy
Professor of Law at Stetson University
Eric Wang

AGAINST THE MOTION

Eric Wang
Partner at The Gober Group; pro bono Senior Fellow at the Institute for Free Speech
Floyd Abrams

AGAINST THE MOTION

Floyd Abrams
Senior Counsel at Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP
August 11, 2023
LEARN MORE

Does Color Blindness Perpetuate Racism?
During Black History Month, we reflect on a debate that confronts America’s complex history with racial and social inequality. How can we ensure fair treatment for all in the workplace, on campuses, and in our…
With Jamelle Bouie, Coleman Hughes
August 11, 2023
February 16, 2024
LEARN MORE

Unresolved: The Iran Threat
The nonpartisan debate series Open to Debate in partnership with the Council on Foreign Relations is taking a closer look at Iran in a post-October 7th world. Its presence in the Middle East—and on the…
With Michael Doran, Barbara Slavin, Ray Takeyh
February 16, 2024

THE LATEST

Explore All

TRENDING

Explore All

IN THE NEWS

Explore All

EDITOR'S PICKS

Explore All

Upcoming Debates

DEBATE COMMUNITY
Join a community of social and intellectual leaders that truly value the free exchange of ideas.
BECOME A MEMBER
EDUCATIONAL BRIEFS
Readings on our weekly debates, debater editorials, and news on issues that affect our everyday lives.
NEWSLETTER
SUPPORT OPEN-MINDED DEBATE
Help us bring debate to communities and classrooms across the nation.
DONATE