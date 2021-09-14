FEATURED DEBATE
Has Citizens United Undermined Democracy?
In a high-stakes presidential election year, in partnership with the Newt and Jo Minow Debate Series at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, Open to Debate is taking a look at more than a decade of the Citizens United Supreme Court case. The 2010 landmark decision that ruled the free speech clause of the First Amendment prohibits the government from restricting independent expenditures for political communications by corporations, including nonprofits, labor unions, and other associations, changed the landscape of political spending in the U.S. This gave rise to Super PACS and an increase in election campaign spending. Since then, there have been questions…
August 11, 2023
THE LATEST
Has Citizens United Undermined Democracy?
February 21, 2024
Unresolved: The Iran Threat
How to Resolve Conflict in Relationships: A Conversation with Esther Perel
February 09, 2024
Is the Republican Party’s Refusal to Raise Taxes Fiscally Irresponsible?
February 02, 2024
Is the American Dream in Decline?
January 19, 2024
David Petraeus and Andrew Roberts on Conflict, War, and Debate
January 12, 2024
Mock Trial: Is Trump Guilty in the January 6th Case?
January 05, 2024
David Brooks on the Art of Seeing and Hearing Others
December 29, 2023
Will the Future Be Abundant?
December 22, 2023
Urgent Debate: Securing the Border
December 15, 2023
Will AI Kill the Future of the Creative Arts?
December 08, 2023
How Would A No Labels Presidential Candidate Change the Outcome in 2024?
December 01, 2023
TRENDING
Does Color Blindness Perpetuate Racism?
August 11, 2023
Should NATO Admit Ukraine?
August 04, 2023
Is It Time to End Qualified Immunity for Cops?
October 28, 2022
Agree to Disagree: Ukraine
March 11, 2022
Is Anti-Zionism the New Anti-Semitism?
Would The World Be Better Off Without Religion?
November 15, 2011
Is Islam A Religion Of Peace?
October 06, 2010
Should The U.S. Step Back From Its Relationship With Israel?
February 09, 2010
A Democratically-Elected Hamas is Still a Terrorist Organization
November 29, 2006
IN THE NEWS
Unresolved: The Iran Threat
Is the American Dream in Decline?
January 19, 2024
Mock Trial: Is Trump Guilty in the January 6th Case?
January 05, 2024
Urgent Debate: Securing the Border
December 15, 2023
How Would A No Labels Presidential Candidate Change the Outcome in 2024?
December 01, 2023
Is Social Media Bad for Kids’ Mental Health?
June 25, 2023
Is Netanyahu's Government Heading in the Wrong Direction?
May 26, 2023
Should The U.S. Ban TikTok?
February 17, 2023
Is Anti-Zionism the New Anti-Semitism?
Can Israel Live With A Nuclear Iran?
January 16, 2013
Should The U.N. Admit Palestine as a Full Member State?
January 10, 2012
A Democratically-Elected Hamas is Still a Terrorist Organization
November 29, 2006
EDITOR'S PICKS
How to Resolve Conflict in Relationships: A Conversation with Esther Perel
February 09, 2024
David Petraeus and Andrew Roberts on Conflict, War, and Debate
January 12, 2024
David Brooks on the Art of Seeing and Hearing Others
December 29, 2023
Is Carbon Capture Essential to Fighting Climate Change?
May 05, 2023
Has China's Power Peaked?
January 30, 2023
Is Elon Musk Killing Twitter?
January 20, 2023
Do Unions Work For The Economy?
October 21, 2022
Can Humans Adapt to Climate Change?
July 01, 2022
Is Anti-Zionism the New Anti-Semitism?
Is Engineering Solar Radiation A Crazy Idea?
April 18, 2019
A Democratically-Elected Hamas is Still a Terrorist Organization
November 29, 2006
Upcoming Debates
Does Taylor Swift Deserve Her Billion Dollar Fortune?
March 05, 2024
Does Taylor Swift Deserve Her Billion Dollar Fortune?
March 05, 2024